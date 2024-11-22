Al-Imam Wins ALECSO Award For Creativity, Innovation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra)-- During the 2024 University of Sharjah session on the green economy, Dr. Rana Al-Imam of the University of Jordan was the recipient of the ALECSO Award for Creativity and Innovation for Young Researchers.Al-Imam told Petra: "Under the auspices of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the second ALECSO Forum for Arab Universities Twinning was held at the University of Sharjah, where the winners were acknowledged at the opening ceremony.In recognition of the University of Sharjah's efforts to support science and advance its wheel in order to achieve sustainable development, ALECSO announced and honored the winners during the sixth session of the ALECSO Award for Creativity and Innovation for Young Researchers, which was devoted to the field of green economy and named after the University of Sharjah, she added.Al-Imam added that scholars and institutions from all Arab nations submitted 183 research articles and projects in a variety of categories for the award this session. A group of knowledgeable arbitrators and specialists with specialized training evaluated these projects.