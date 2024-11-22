(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) announced its participation in the prestigious London EV Show, taking place at ExCeL London from 26 to 28 November 2024. As a premier global for electric vehicle (EV) innovation, the event will spotlight cutting-edge advancements across the EV ecosystem, including electric cars, trucks, charging infrastructure, eVTOLs, and electric boats.

RAKEZ to Showcase Business Solutions for Sustainable Automotive Investors at London EV Show

At this year's show, RAKEZ will highlight its comprehensive business set-up solutions tailored for sustainable automotive investors. Starting from just GBP 2,500, RAKEZ offers a wide range of services, including business licence issuance, UAE residence visas, coworking spaces, and more. These services are crafted to attract visionary entrepreneurs and automotive innovators, enabling them to establish and grow their ventures in the UAE's dynamic EV market.

RAKEZ's presence at the event underscores its alignment with the UAE's ambitious sustainability goals. The UAE's National Electric Vehicles Policy aims to cut transport-related energy consumption by 20% while rolling out a nationwide EV charging network. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure's 'Global EV Market' initiative further aims to achieve 50% EV adoption on UAE roads by 2050, positioning the country as a leader in the green mobility revolution.

Ras Al Khaimah is actively contributing to this vision through its Efficient Vehicles Programme, a cornerstone of the Ras Al Khaimah Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy. The emirate aims for EVs and hybrids to represent 50% of all vehicle sales by 2040, signaling its commitment to sustainable transportation.

"Participating in the London EV Show highlights RAKEZ's commitment to sustainability and innovation," said RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad . "Our robust business ecosystem is designed to support growth and collaboration in the EV industry, attracting forward-thinking investors and entrepreneurs who share the UAE's vision for a greener future. We invite European companies to leverage our tailored business solutions and the vibrant infrastructure that Ras Al Khaimah offers for sustainable ventures."

RAKEZ is already home to several pioneering automotive companies, including Triton EV, a developer of commercial electric vehicles; BaseTrack, an autonomous trucking solutions provider; Global Conversions, a vehicle customization expert; and Caresoft Global, a leader in auto benchmarking and engineering solutions. These success stories exemplify RAKEZ's role as a thriving hub for innovation in the automotive sector.

At the London EV Show, RAKEZ aims to forge partnerships with global EV leaders, showcase the investment-friendly environment of Ras Al Khaimah, and promote the region as a destination for sustainable growth. Through its efforts, RAKEZ seeks to bolster the UAE's position as a global sustainability leader while supporting the broader decarbonization agenda.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone ( RAKEZ )

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 25,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.