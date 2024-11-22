TRANSFORM YOUR LIVING SPACE INTO AN UNFORGETTABLE HOLIDAY HAVEN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

THE "KING OF HOME FRAGRANCE" TEACHES VIEWERS HOW TO SET THE PERFECT HOLIDAY SCENE

BACKGROUND:

From the decorations and lights to the nostalgic scents, there truly is no time like the holidays! Homes across the world transform into more beautiful versions of themselves in anticipation of holiday dinners, glitzy parties, and celebrations. Who wouldn't want to add a little 'glow up' to celebrate the magic of the season? This holiday season, legendary "King of Home Fragrance" Harry Slatkin reveals how to create magic beyond the twinkling lights and festive decor. Through the artful use of fragrance, every corner of your home can tell a story, evoke emotion, and create moments your guests will treasure long after the season ends.

Today's holiday home is more than a visual feast – it's a carefully orchestrated sensory experience. In this interview, Slatkin shares information on a special holiday collection co-created with his good friend, Elton John. He also offers expert tips

on how to create an immersive holiday experience through scent by:



Creating distinctive fragrance memories unique to your home

Strategically layering complementary fragrances to create depth and sophistication

Choosing scent intensities that enhance rather than overwhelm each space

Incorporating both traditional and unexpected holiday notes Creating seamless transitions between rooms using fragrance families

MORE ABOUT HARRY SLATKIN:

Deemed the "king" of home fragrance by The New York Times, Harry Slatkin is recognized worldwide as a leading expert and aficionado in the home fragrance industry today. Harry and his wife, Laura, served as the creative forces behind Slatkin & Co 30 years ago. As an acclaimed "nose" by the American Society of Perfumers and a previous Wall Street businessman, Harry's passion and entrepreneurial skills led him to build many successful Home Fragrance brands. In 2005, Harry became the President of Home for Limited Brands. He oversaw and directed all home fragrance development for Bath & Body Works and grew the business to $1 billion. In addition to Slatkin & Co, Harry has founded HomeWorx, which is sold at QVC, QVC UK, Ulta, CVS, DSW, & TJX, ScentWorx which is sold at Kohls, Dwell212 which is sold at QVC, Dwell212 & Walmart (February 1st) , AromaHome sold exclusively at Home Depot and Club92 sold exclusively at Dollar General. Harry Slatkin has also created home fragrance collections for numerous luxury brands including Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic, Chopard, and Christian Dior. Harry's sensory and design talents have won numerous awards. In addition to his honor by The American Society of Perfumers' Living Legends Award, Harry Slatkin has also been recognized by The Fragrance Foundation on several occasions with its highest honor for Home Fragrance, the Fifi Award for the "Game Changer in the Industry." He has also founded Next for Autism, an organization dedicated to creating programs for families living with Autism Spectrum Disorder, in honor of his son. Harry and his wife Laura are founding board members of Autism Speak and serves on numerous non-profit organizations.

SOURCE Slatkin + Co.

