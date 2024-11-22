Pakistan Gun Attack Death Toll Rises To 42, Injures 30

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- The death toll in the gun attack on Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province rose to 42 while 30 others are wounded, said officials on Friday.

A senior administration official, Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud, said in a statement id that the death toll in Thursday's gun attack in KPKآ's Lower Kurram district targeting a convoy of passenger vans has risen to 42, while more than 30 people were injured. He confirmed that the deceased included seven women and a 9 year-old girl.

The attack occurred in the Mandori Charkhel area of Kurram tribal district.

Mehsud said that the convoy, consisting of some 200 vehicles, was on its way from Parachinar to Peshawar city when it came under heavy gunfire.

Efforts were underway to save the lives of those injured, he added. The schools and markets of the area have been closed since the attack.

No group had immediately claimed responsibility for the incident.

Earlier, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack.

President Zardari expressed his condolences to the bereaved of the deceased, adding that attacking innocent passengers is a cowardly and inhumane act, adding that those responsible for the incident should be punished.

Premier Sharif in a statement said, "The enemies of peace in the country have attacked a convoy of innocent citizens, an act that amounts to sheer brutality." (end)

