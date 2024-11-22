Turkish FM Discusses Ceasefire In Gaza With Palestinian PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan and Palestinian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Friday discussed efforts for a cease-fire in Gaza.

This came in a phone call, according to sources at the Turkish of Foreign Affairs, reported by Anadolu Agency.

The call dealt with the situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, where Fidan highlighted the importance of inter-Palestinian reconciliation and expressed Turkiye's support, it said.

Last July, representatives of 14 Palestinian factions, led by Fatah and Hamas, signed the "Beijing Declaration" regarding ending the division and strengthening Palestinian unity after dialogue sessions held between 21 and 23 of July, in response to an invitation from China. (end)

