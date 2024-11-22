This Week In Consumer News: 15 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including a glimpse at the 2025 USPS stamp collection, a saucy announcement from McDonalds's and tomato-based "Pizza Wine" from Pizza Hut.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Consumer Press Release Roundup, Nov. 18-22, 2024.

Continue Reading

"This early glimpse into our 2025 stamp program demonstrates our commitment to providing a diverse range of subjects and designs for both philatelists and stamp enthusiasts," said Lisa Bobb-Semple, Stamp Services director for USPS.Introducing: A Whole Lotta McRib Sauce, a half-gallon jug of the iconic McRib sauce – perfect for holiday parties, festive recipes or the ultimate stocking stuffer for McRib lovers.Available for a limited time only, this new KIT KAT® treat is a festive addition to the brand's product lineup that is adorned with imprinted boots, a jolly smile and an even crispier wafer-to-chocolate ratio than a traditional KIT KAT® bar.Sactionals owners can now create a couch with as many Reclining Seats as they want – further solidifying the promise that every seat within Sactionals is the best seat in the house.Pizza Hut unveils their innovative take on the pizza and wine duo to help guests show up as the holiday hero to any party with the Triple Treat Box in one hand and "pizza wine" in the other.CASETiFY is bringing a bold new perspective to the premium travel category with the launch of its most durable, fully customizable, made-to-order luggage collection.From Nov. 24-30, Meijer will donate the equivalent of one meal to Simply Give food pantry partners when a customer's purchase includes any Meijer brand, Frederik's by Meijer, True Goodness by Meijer or Purple Cow food item."We're seeing a new age of dining out that is more adventurous than years past, evidenced by diners embracing midweek dining, dining solo or with large groups, or upping the ante with a dining experience," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable.Known for his on-court precision and off-court elegance, Jrue brings a fresh and modern approach to eyewear, curating a selection of frames that are practical and fashion-forward.On February 9, 2025, the MVP condiment brand will show fans how it brings out the best in game day dishes in a :30 spot.The newly released guide allows visitors to virtually walk from room to room, experiencing ways to deck the halls, spread holiday cheer, and spruce up the home in time for the holiday season.Built on the popular silhouette of Wolverine's Trade Wedge, these limited-edition boots retain all the qualities of this beloved style while infusing the vibrant Jarritos signature lime and mandarin color palette.The beloved hazelnut spread will be featured in the new original Hallmark Channel movie, Deck the Walls, giving families a delicious new recipe to bake together.Inside the Charcuterie Chalet, cozy, ski lodge vibes will be met with wall-to-wall charcuterie where guests can feast their eyes – and stomachs – on a curated selection of food and beverage offerings that they can easily recreate at home without busting the holiday budget.No more stashing holiday cards in your junk drawer or throwing them out in the trash - the NEW "Hidden" Hidden Valley Ranch Holiday Card Collection is meant to be savored once they come off the fridge. Each card in this 8-pack collection comes with a hidden serving of zesty, creamy ranch dressing for recipients to enjoy.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a retail press release to distribute?

Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with

PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED