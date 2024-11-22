FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES FAMILY COMEDY“CURRY SCENT”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital just released the coming-of-age family comedy CURRY SCENT, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on November 22, 2024

- Filmmaker Nisha Sabharwal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the coming-of-age family comedy CURRY SCENT, which is now be available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on November 22, 2024.

CURRY SCENT is a fresh tale of a young immigrant family that comes to Florida in search of the American Dream. As they navigate the pitfalls of their new life abroad, doing menial jobs that many new immigrants find themselves forced to do, they still find humor and an overriding desire to succeed in their new life. The story focuses on Geetha, the 19-year-old daughter and center of her eight-member family as she navigates the dating world in hopes of finding a suitable match to legitimize her visa. In her journey she encounters the forces it takes to understand what she loves about her country and at what price she is willing to forsake it. Told with uplifting humor and a variety of situations, from their cramped living quarters to her various excursions on which the entire family seems to participate, CURRY SCENT is a genuinely feel-good story about a serious topic that will resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds. CURRY SCENT is truly a feel-good romantic comedy that will resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds.

Written by Nisha Sabharwal and directed by Christa Boarini, CURRY SCENT was produced by Mohit Sabharwal, Nisha Sabharwal, Christa Boarini, Cameron Brumbelow, Bobby Marinelli, and Melissa McNerney. The ensemble cast features Indigo Sabharwal ('Geetha'),Sameer Khan ('Suresh'), Anita Sharma ('Manju'), Courtney Warner ('Nancy'), Justin David ('Veer'), Priya Deva ('Suman'), Melanie Kiran ('Mira'), Nirvan Patnaik ('Samir'), Krishna Sistla Ward ('Aunt Beeba'), Malvika Sheth ('Shirya'), Abi Bais ('Uncle Billu'), Anirudh Keshamouni ('Krishna'), Nikhil Kamkolkar ('Ravi'), Akalvir ('Som'), Michael MacLeod ('Lush'), Talha Ehtasham ('Adit'), Edward Miller ('Frank'), and Anthony Farid ('Jordan').

“CURRY SCENT is told from the eyes of my own immigrant journey, as I left my familiar country, relationships, and connections behind finding a new home and new beginnings in America,” said filmmaker Nisha Sabharwal.“This is the true story of immigration, and it has a powerful message which questions the very soul of one's being, as the central character wrestles with how far she is willing to go to embrace her new culture.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire CURRY SCENT directly with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

