Peaking Power Plant Global Market Report 2024: An Insight Into Trending Growth Factors And Future Projections

Peaking Power Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 22, 2024

How is the Peaking Power Plant Market Performing and What are its Future Projections?

The peaking power plant market size has been showing strong growth over the years. It is expected to grow from $106.79 billion in 2023 to $113.39 billion in 2024, recording a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. This market growth during the historic period can be credited to increasing integration of energy storage technology, government initiatives, energy policies, fluctuations in natural gas prices, growing emphasis on grid reliability, and rise in the infrastructure framework of power grids.

The surge in the peaking power plant market size doesn't stop here. It is expected to witness strong growth in the next few years to reach a substantial $146.46 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for electricity, decentralization, and microgrid development, growth in energy storage and integration of renewables, the increasing need for dependable power in remote locations, and the growing global demand for power. Major trends expected to influence the market in the forecast period include the advent of digitalization and smart grid technologies, advancements in battery technologies, technological progression, innovations in energy storage capabilities, and product innovations.

What are the Primary Drivers and Key Trends in the Peaking Power Plant Market?

The sharp rise in demand for electricity is predicted to contribute heavily to the growth of the peaking power plant market going forward. Electricity, a form of energy resulting from the existence of charged particles, such as electrons or protons, can manifest as either a static charge or a dynamic current. The increased demand for electricity stems from surge in overall demand, infrastructure upgrades, fluctuating fuel costs, and stringent environmental regulations.

Peaking power plants play a pivotal role in ensuring grid reliability and stability by providing additional electricity during periods of high demand or when other power sources are unavailable. Their capability to quickly ramp up and down makes them indispensable in managing the variability in energy supply and maintaining the balance between electricity supply and demand.

For instance, as per the International Energy Agency IEA, a France-based intergovernmental organization, the global electricity demand is projected to swell by roughly 4% in 2024, up from 2.5% in 2023. Hence, this increasing demand for electricity is expected to fuel the growth of the peaking power plant market.

Major companies operating in the peaking power plant market are concentrating on developing innovative facilities, like hybrid renewable power plants having advanced battery energy storage systems BESS to offer reliable peaking power solutions. These hybrid renewable power plants, which integrate both wind and solar energy, utilize the complementary nature of wind and solar resources to ensure a more consistent power supply.

Noteworthy is the instance when ReNew Surya Ojas Private Limited, an India-based energy company, debuted its first hybrid renewable power plant in September 2023, which synergizes solar and wind energy with advanced BESS. This ground-breaking facility aims to provide up to 300 MW of power to the grid during peak demand periods, thereby contributing to the renewable energy sector.

How is the Peaking Power Plant Market Segmented?

The peaking power plant market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Natural Gas, Hydropower, Diesel, Other Types

2 By Applications: Grid Support, Backup Power, Renewable Integration, Other Applications

3 By End-Users: Commercial, Residential, Utility, Industrial, Other End-Users

