Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For November 22, 2024

As trading commences on Friday, November 22, 2024, investors in Brazil are bracing for the last active day in the week. The release of the Primary Revenue and Expenditure Assessment Report is set to provide crucial insights into the country's fiscal health. This report is highly anticipated as it will offer a detailed view of finances, influencing monetary policy decisions and investor confidence.



Understanding the government's revenue generation and spending patterns is essential, especially amid discussions of a new fiscal package. The outcomes could impact Brazil's credit rating and economic outlook, making it a significant event for both domestic and international investors.

Economic Calendar for Friday, November 22

Brazil





Primary Revenue and Expenditure Assessment Report





Ibovespa closed at 126,922.11 points, down 0.99%.







S&P 500 rose 31.60 points, or 0.5%, to 5,948.71.



Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 461.88 points, or 1.1%, to 43,870.35.



Nasdaq Composite edged up 6.28 points, or less than 0.1%, to 18,972.42.

Russell 2000 Index of smaller companies gained 38.48 points, or 1.7%, to 2,364.02.







Fiscal Policy Developments: Details from the fiscal package could influence Brazil's economic stability and investor confidence.



Currency Movements: The Brazilian real's performance against the U.S. dollar will affect import costs, inflation, and foreign investment flows.



Commodity Prices: Changes in oil and gold prices due to geopolitical tensions may impact Brazil's export revenues and investment strategies.



Corporate Actions: Developments from major Brazilian companies could provide insights into economic sectors showing resilience or growth potential.

Global Economic Indicators: International events and market trends may indirectly affect Brazilian trade and investments.



The Brazilian stock market experienced fluctuations as investors remained cautious ahead of the anticipated fiscal package announcement. The Ibovespa, Brazil's main stock index, briefly dipped below 126,000 points during trading hours. Gains in Petrobras shares and positive movements in U.S. markets helped limit the index's losses.

The U.S. dollar strengthened against the Brazilian real, ending at R$5.8115, a 0.77% increase. This exchange rate translates to approximately $1 for every R$5.70. The currency movement reflects investor focus on the domestic fiscal scenario and global economic factors.

Rui Costa, the Chief of Staff, indicated in a recent interview that the fiscal package's draft is expected to be finalized this week. However, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will decide the official announcement date, keeping investors on alert.

U.S. stocks climbed after market leader Nvidia and other companies reported stronger-than-expected profits, boosting investor optimism.

Banks, smaller companies, and sectors that thrive in strong economic conditions led the gains. Bitcoin also briefly surpassed $99,000, reflecting heightened activity in the cryptocurrency market. Crude oil prices continued to rise, and Treasury yields edged higher in the bond market.

Oil prices continued to climb amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The intensifying conflict has raised concerns over potential disruptions in global oil supply, leading to increased prices. This surge affects global energy markets and has significant implications for oil-exporting countries like Brazil.

Gold futures closed higher as investors sought safe-haven assets due to the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict. The increase in gold prices indicates growing investor concern over geopolitical instability and its potential impact on global financial markets.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes, one of Brazil's leading airlines, saw its stock soar by 20% following the announcement of an ambitious restructuring plan. The initiative aims to improve financial health and operational efficiency, boosting investor confidence and signaling a positive outlook for the aviation sector.

V.tal has signed a 16-year solar energy deal to power its data centers entirely with renewable energy. This move aligns with global sustainability trends and positions the company favorably among environmentally conscious investors.

WEG, a Brazilian multinational in the electrical engineering sector, is expanding operations in China to respond to increasing market demand. This strategic expansion aims to strengthen WEG's global presence and capitalize on opportunities in one of the world's largest economies.

Eucatex, specializing in wood-based products, reported significant growth in the third quarter driven by an export surge. Despite rising resin costs impacting production expenses, the company's performance highlights resilience and strong demand in international markets.

Markets are expected to remain cautious as investors digest the findings of the Primary Revenue and Expenditure Assessment Report and monitor ongoing geopolitical tensions.

All times are in Brasília Time (BRT)