U.S. Pres.-Elect Names New Attorney Gen.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- U.S. President-elect Donald announced he will nominate former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department.

"I am proud to announce former Attorney General of the Great State of Florida, Pam Bondi, as our next Attorney General of the United States," Trump said in a press statement late Thursday.

"Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families. Then, as Floridaآ's first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country," he added.

"She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term," he noted. (end)

