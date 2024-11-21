No Peace For Israel

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

Israel is a strategic ally in a vital oil-rich region, and it is the defender of Western civilization in the Middle East.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas tortured, raped, burned, and murdered Israeli civilians with the support of Palestinian civilians. Subsequently, in abandoned Gaza houses Israeli found an Arabic copy of Hitler's Mein Kampf. The Palestinians cannot be trusted because they have been indoctrinated with hatred towards Israel within their society.

A survey found 80 percent of West Palestinians approved of the Hamas attack. Another survey found 74 percent of Middle East Arabs hate Jews. It is noteworthy, that 75 percent of Americans believe the Israel/Hamas War is important for US national security; and the support of our 60 million Evangelical Christians is vital for the preservation of Israel.

Now, after the election, the Israeli strongman will have a highly supportive strongman friend in the White House. Israel will not allow the formation of a Palestinian country which could launch more murderous attacks, and on July 17, 2024, Israel's parliament voted to oppose the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Vulnerable Israeli border communities should enhance their security by arming citizens with assault weapons. The Jews have learned there is a time for words and a time for guns.

Israel should evaluate the failure of its intelligence agencies to predict the Hamas attack. The slow response by the Israeli military to the attack shows the need for rapid response forces.

Israel must be prepared for ongoing wars, because the ultimate objective of Arab countries is the annihilation of Israel, and any peace is just an interlude between wars. After the Jews, they want to convert and subjugate, or kill, all so-called infidels, especially Christians.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry NH

