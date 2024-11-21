Syncell’S Microscoop Winner Of Biotech Breakthrough Award For “Proteomics Solution Of The Year”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Life Sciences and Biotechnology Industries

TAIPEI, Taiwan and WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncell , a leader in next-generation subcellular protein purification and spatial proteomics analysis, today announced that Microscoop® has received“Proteomics Solution of the Year” in the fourth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by BioTech Breakthrough , a leading independent intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe.

Syncell's Microscoop is a novel spatial biology platform that offers unique capabilities for spatial proteomics studies, enabling hypothesis-free subcellular spatial proteomics with high sensitivity and specificity. This is achieved by microscopy-guided subcellular protein purification in cells or tissues across anatomical regions of interest. Researchers can use Microscoop to discover novel biomarkers for disease, identifying site-specific subcellular proteomes by scooping up all proteins within a region of interest.

The device consists of a mechatronics control unit and a 2-photon optical unit connected to a computer and a microscope. Microscoop® helps researchers identify novel protein biomarkers for numerous life science applications. The technology platform can be applied to both cell- and tissue-based samples, making it broadly applicable to many basic and translational research fields.

The Microscoop® system photolabels proteins at user defined regions of interests (ROls) under a microscope utilizing directed photochemistry, one field of view (FOV) at a time for tens of thousands of FOVs with similar morphological features. Photolabeled proteins are then extracted and sent to a downstream mass spectrometry instrument to reveal ROI-specific known and novel protein constituents. Thus, beyond spatial proteomics mapping, subcellular spatial proteomics discovery can be achieved.

The user-friendly Microscoop® graphic user interface will manage experimental protocols for fully automated imaging and photolabeling while allowing users to monitor the on-going experiment in real time.

“Our Microscoop platform is the only tool enabling high-precision, unbiased spatial proteomic discovery in subcellular tissues or cells, helping researchers accelerate their discoveries by identifying proteins at specified cellular locations,” said Jung-Chi Liao, founder and CEO of Syncell.“It's an honor to receive this award from BioTech Breakthrough. We look forward to showcasing the product at upcoming industry meetings, including Cell Bio 2024 being held next month in San Diego.”

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the world's top companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology markets today. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 14 different countries throughout the world, serving as a global recognition platform that encourages bold ideas and solutions that will shape the future of biotechnology.

“Protein-protein interactions, immunoprecipitation, and proximity labeling are some methods used to extract proteins, but they aren't specific when it comes to subcellular locations. In addition, while imaging is a good method, it's impossible for researchers to identify novel proteins without knowing what proteins are being stained in advance,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough.“Microscoop opens a new era of high-content in situ proteomics. This novel spatial biology platform offers unique capabilities and is broadly applicable to many basic and clinical research fields. We're thrilled to recognize Syncell with 'Proteomics Solution of the Year!'”

About Syncell

Syncell is a commercial stage life science technology company, with a mission to revolutionize spatial biology research for global human health. Its first product, Microscoop, is the first and only microscopic bioimaging system that allows researchers to pick up, identify and quantify thousands of known and unknown proteins in specified cellular and subcellular locations. Microscoop will provide deep spatial proteomics insights to transform a wide range of basic biology and translational research including neuroscience, oncology, immunology, or infectious disease to identify novel biomarkers with spatial context to accelerate biomarker discovery research and drug development programs.

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more.

