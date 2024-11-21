Notice Of AGM

(AQSE: DXSP)

Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting

The Board of DXS International plc (“the Company” or“DXSP”), the AQSE Growth quoted healthcare information and digital clinical decision support systems provider, is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday 19th December at Noon at Elm House, Tanshire Park, Shackleford Road. Elstead, Surrey GU8 6LB.

For further information in relation to the AGM, should refer to the Notice of Annual General Meeting and the AGM Letter which have been despatched to shareholders. Copies of these documents, along with the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 April 2024, are available for download from the Company's website

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement. This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

