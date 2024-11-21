Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Interior announce 15 and issues 840 traffic fines during campaigns in Mahboula and Fahaheel areas.

JEDDAH -- The OIC hails as a crucial step to prevent impunity, the ICC arrest warrants for leaders of the Israeli occupation.

BEIRUT -- At least 23 people are killed and more than ten others wounded in the latest wave of Israeli on Lebanon.

VIENNA -- The IAEA Board of Governors passes a resolution, renewing condemnation of Iran's failure to cooperate fully regarding its nuclear program.

TUNIS -- Libya is elected to the presidency of the International Olive Council (IOC) in Madrid.

BRUSSELS -- Josep Borrell: The ICC arrest warrants are binding on all states party to the Rome Statute.