Global Weather Woes Push Coffee To 13-Year Price High

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The coffee has witnessed an unprecedented surge in prices. A load of coffee, weighing 125 kilograms, now costs $2.59 million. This price point breaks all previous records in the industry.



The New Yor reflects this upward trend. Coffee prices there have reached $2.95 per pound. These figures represent a 13-year high in the coffee market.



Several factors contribute to this price hike. Production and export numbers have dominated recent discussions. Climate issues in major producing countries play a significant role in this scenario.



Brazil and Vietnam, the world's top two coffee producers, face weather-related challenges. These problems have led to a potential decrease in their coffee harvests.



This situation tilts the supply-demand balance in favor of coffee-producing nations. Colombia, as the third-largest coffee producer globally, benefits from this market shift.







The internal purchase price of coffee in Colombia reflects the international trend. It results from three main factors: exchange rate, coffee risk premium, and the 'C' Contract.

Colombian Coffee Industry Driving Economic Recovery

The Colombian economy shows positive signs, with coffee leading the growth. In the agricultural sector, coffee contributed over 33% to the overall growth of 10.7%. This performance signals the beginning of economic recovery in the country.



Germán Bahamón, general manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers, commented on the situation. He highlighted the 33% growth in coffee cultivation.



Bahamón attributed this to record production figures and favorable prices. The current market conditions present both opportunities and challenges.



Coffee farmers may benefit from higher prices in the short term. However, the industry must consider long-term sustainability and market stability. As the coffee market evolves, it remains crucial to monitor global production trends.



Weather patterns, economic factors, and consumer demand will continue to shape the industry's future. The coming months will reveal how these record prices impact the global coffee landscape.

