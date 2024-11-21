M&T Bank Corporation Announces Conference Call Dates To Review Quarterly 2026 Earnings And Revised Dates To Review 2025 Earnings
M&T bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB ) announced today that it plans to host conference calls to review 2026 quarterly financial results on the following dates:
First quarter 2026 – Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
Second quarter 2026 – Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
Third quarter 2026 – Friday, October 16, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
Fourth quarter 2026 – Tuesday, January 19, 2027, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)
M&T also announced revised dates to host conference calls to review 2025 quarterly results:
First quarter 2025 – Monday, April 14, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (ET) (No Change)
Second quarter 2025 – Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) (Updated)
Third quarter 2025 – Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) (Updated)
Fourth quarter 2025 – Friday, January 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) (Updated)
M&T will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter's close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.
About
M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit .
Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138
