M&T Bank Corporation Announces Conference Call Dates To Review Quarterly 2026 Earnings And Revised Dates To Review 2025 Earnings

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024

M&T Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE:MTB ) announced today that it plans to host calls to review 2026 quarterly results on the following dates:



First quarter 2026 – Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)

Second quarter 2026 – Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)

Third quarter 2026 – Friday, October 16, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (ET) Fourth quarter 2026 – Tuesday, January 19, 2027, at 8:00 a.m. (ET)

M&T also announced revised dates to host conference calls to review 2025 quarterly results:



First quarter 2025 – Monday, April 14, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (ET) (No Change)

Second quarter 2025 – Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) (Updated)

Third quarter 2025 – Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) (Updated) Fourth quarter 2025 – Friday, January 16, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) (Updated)

M&T will issue a detailed announcement prior to each quarter's close confirming the date and time of the earnings release and conference call for that quarter.

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit .

