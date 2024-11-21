Virnetx To Webcast Company Update With CEO Kendall Larsen
Larsen to update 2024 activities and expectations for 2025
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
VirnetX Holding Corporation
(NYSE: VHC ) today announced it will webcast a special company update with CEO Kendall Larsen on December 10, 2024 at 9 a.m. PST. The update will provide a status of the company's activities in 2024 and preview where the company is headed in 2025 and beyond. The company update with Kendall Larsen will be webcast at
EVENT DETAILS:
WHO/WHAT:
Company Update with VirnetX CEO Kendall Larsen
WHEN:
December 10, 2024 at 9 a.m. PST
WHERE:
About VirnetX
VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with an industry-leading, patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX's team includes experts on technologies related to hiding, securing, and transporting critical communications data, using advanced cryptography, PKI, block chain, and more, between sub-system components and mission tools, capabilities, and applications for secure end-to-end communications. VirnetX's software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX OneTM, VirnetX War RoomTM, and VirnetX MatrixTM, are designed to be device and location independent, and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. For more information, please visit .
