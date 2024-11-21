MEA To Host Film Festival In December

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Santa Fe, NM, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEA, the world's first midlife wisdom school and one of Time Magazine's 100 Greatest Places to Visit in 2024, is hosting a festival December 17 - 22, 2024 at the Rising Circle Ranch south of Santa Fe. The week will be facilitated by MEA Founder, Hotel Entrepreneur, New York Times best-selling author and former AirBnB executive Chip Conley.

In addition to watching a series of films, with an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 92, four film makers and screenwriters will be on site to discuss the films. The event will feature six feature-length comedies and dramas, three feature-length documentaries, three short docs, and one feature-length animated film.

“While most people will not have seen the films, all will fit in with the MEA curriculum of reframing aging, navigating transitions, cultivating purpose, and learning to own one's wisdom,” explained Conley.

The films' topics range from late life love, caring for an aging parent, the importance of feeling belonging, finding one's sexual rhythm in midlife, leaving the rat race and finding one's own pace, and transitioning one's gender later in life. Some films will feature unknown actors, but others will feature many stars including Emma Thompson, Anthony Hopkins, Jane Fonda, Robert Redford, and Tom Hanks.

“I'm really excited about this unique week,” Conley added.“We'll have some newer lesser-known films like 'Ghostlight' and 'Duty Free' as well as award-winning screenwriter and Santa Fe resident Bill Broyles talking about Cast Away, the midlife film with Tom Hanks. Films can shine a light on what people are feeling in a unique and impactful way.”

For more information on the Film Festival week, go to Films.

