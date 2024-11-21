Ration Scam: Crime Branch Charges 13 Former Officers In J&K

The scam involved the misappropriation of BPL/AAY ration weighing 4,39,503.21 quintals, valued at Rs. 19.20 crore, during the years 2002, 2003, 2005, and 2006.

The FIR was lodged by the Department of CA&PD following a CAG report highlighting discrepancies after an audit and departmental reconciliation.

The case was investigated by four senior officers of Deputy Superintendent of Police rank, who conducted an in-depth inquiry.

The investigation revealed that excessive quantities of BPL and AAY food grains were shown as issued without justification, and the proceeds from the misappropriated ration were embezzled.

Of the 13 accused, seven have passed away, one is on bail, one surrendered in court, and the remaining four were arrested and produced in court during the charge sheet submission.

Notably, a similar misappropriation case from 2004 was previously investigated and challaned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh, confirmed that the investigation of FIR No. 21/2009 under Sections 409, 420, 120-B RPC, and 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been completed. The chargesheet has been filed in the court of the Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu for judicial determination.(KNS).

