Gaetz Withdraws From Nomination For US Attorney General

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Matt Gaetz, the nominee of US President-elect Donald for Secretary of Justice, said Thursday he is withdrawing his name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.

The former Representative of Florida wrote on his X account that he had "excellent meetings with Senators yesterday," on his potential nomination for the top law-enforcement post in the United State.

"I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.

"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.

"Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1. I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history.

"I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America," Gaetz added.

His announcement comes one day after the House Ethics Committee met in camera to debate a congressional report on allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Meanwhile, Trump greatly appreciated the recent efforts of Gaetz in seeking approval to be Attorney General.

"He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect," Trump said in an X tweet, adding that "Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do." (end)

rsr









