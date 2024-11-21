Mobility Market Intelligence Ranked Number 418 Fastest-Growing Company In North America On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 21, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Mobility Intelligence (MMI) today announced it ranked No. 418 on the Deloitte Fast 500 TM, an annual ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. MMI grew 260 % from 2020 through 2023.







Image caption: Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI).

MMI's chief executive officer, Ben Teerlink, credits improvements in their industry-leading mortgage transaction database and recent expansion into the messaging and CRM vertical with the company's 260% revenue growth. He said,“We are honored to be included in this esteemed list of technology companies. But we're even more honored that our customers have helped to propel our growth by continuing to trust us with their mortgage data needs. Nothing has been easy in the mortgage industry these past few years, so to maintain our status as a trusted vendor for lenders, banks and brokers alike means a lot. MMI will continue to innovate and expand our product offering to better serve the data and technology needs of our customers.”

“For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time,” said Steve Fineberg , vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte.“Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated.”

“Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history,” said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice.“This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners - it's an incredible time for innovation.”

MMI previously ranked 427 as a Technology Fast 500 award winner for 2023.

Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 186,373% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 2,100% and median growth rate of 460%.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About MMI

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, banks, credit unions, brokers, title companies and others in the mortgage industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including more than half of the top 100 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit or contact ... .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as“Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the“Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see /about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

