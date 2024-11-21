EQS-News: ABO GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Report

ABO Energy closes sale for two Battery Projects in South Africa

21.11.2024 / 10:56 CET/CEST

ABO Energy closes sale for two Battery Projects in South Africa ABO Energy sold the rights for two battery storage systems in South Africa to the utility company Électricité de France (EDF) after developing them into ready to build status. EDF was awarded preferred bidder status for both projects on 30 November 2023 in the first bid window of the Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (BESIPPPP). Now financial close has been reached. The projects are located near Aggeneys in the Northern Cape province and near Vryburg in the North West province respectively. Both projects will be stand-alone battery storage systems with a power output of 77 megawatts each and a corresponding storage capacity of 308 megawatt hours.“We are very happy about the financial close of these projects and the successful cooperation with EDF. The two large stand-alone battery storage systems will help to stabilize the local grid considerably,” says Rob Invernizzi, General Manager of ABO Energy in South Africa. The two projects are ABO Energy's first South African battery storage systems to reach financial close. Since 2021, the company has already sold wind and solar projects totalling around 500 megawatts in South Africa. The subsidiary of ABO Energy was founded in 2017 and has already shown success with its own project development. The local team is currently working on a pipeline of around 5 gigawatts of wind and solar projects in areas with available grid resources, as well as storage projects with batteries or hydrogen in all regions of the country.

