Balkh Residents Ask Govt To Reconstruct Airgank Road

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Residents and drivers in northern Balkh province have asked the to reconstruct the Airgank road that connects Mazar-i-Sharif with Kunduz province.

Drivers said destroyed parts of the Airgank road should be reconstructed as it would to reduce time and fare.

The transit highway connects Sher Khan, Hairatan and Aqina ports.

On the other hand, officials accept the road is in a dilapidated condition and assure that the road will be repaired.

The MoD repaired some damaged parts of this road last year, but this is not enough and there is a serious need for basic construction, some drivers said.

Abdul Qahar, a driver, explained they faced problems and could not easily reach their destinations particularly in winter.

“This 27 kilometers road from Chahardara to Khulom district is destroyed, vehicles cannot travel on this road in winter season, although the Islamic Emirate rebuilt some parts of the road last year, but we want it reconstructed from Pul-i-Khumri to Samangan,”: he added.

According to Jamshed, another driver, since the IEA takeover, the security situation along the road has improved.

“The Airgank road is short, but it is damaged. We want the IEA to repair the road because it connects Sher Khan and Hairatan customs.”.

Hamayoon, a resident, said:“Six months ago, some parts of the Airgank Road were blocked by the 209 Al-Fath Corps. But even now this road is damaged, car tyres get punctured and it is not possible to travel fast”.

On the other hand, officials of northern Kunduz province say they have talked with officials of the Ministry of Public Works regarding the reconstruction of the highway and they have promised to cooperate fully with them.

Deputy Governor Habibul Rahman Sohaib explained about 30 kilometers road in Chahardara district had been damaged and its reconstruction work would be launched as soon as possible.

“This is an important transit route, it connects not only two zones, but Sher Khan, Haratan and Aqeena ports with each other. We are planning to build it in Chahadra district, where the road is still about 30 km long. In this regard, we have discussed with MoPW and they have promised to cooperate with us”.

Meanwhile, due to insecurity, Mazar-Kunduz line vehicles used to travel through Baghlan and Samangan provinces, but now drivers are using Airgank Kotal as an alternative route, which is shorter.

