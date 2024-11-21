Students Win CAPPS Scholarships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dane Gregg

Makayla Villanueva

California Association of Private Postsecondary (CAPPS) recently awarded two Gurnick Academy Students $5,000 Scholarships.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CAPPS recently awarded two Gurnick Academy Students $5,000 Scholarships. Of note, the two 2024 California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools (CAPPS) scholarship winners are Dane Gregg and Makayla Villanueva Echeverria.The first CAPPS General Scholarship winner is Dane Gregg, a student of the vascular sonography program at the San Jose Campus. His career goal is to become a Diagnostic Medical Sonographer.“If anyone is considering going into the medical field, I say, `Just go for it,'” he says.“If you invest in yourself, people around you will see that and invest back into you. You will not regret it. Don't have fear. Move forward with your dreams, and don't look back. Just keep going. You can do it,” says Dane.Before enrolling at Gurnick Academy in January of this year, Dane overcame health issues, including a series of operations.“Dane has demonstrated excellence both in academics and toward his future. We are pleased to present Dane with a CAPPS Scholarship,” said Marc Feldman, San Jose Campus director . Dane works night shifts on weekends to make this dream happen. He hopes to graduate in June 2025.The second General Scholarship CAPPS winner was Makayla Villanueva, a vocational nursing student from the Modesto Campus. Makayla said it felt like it wouldn't be possible to go back to school after having her daughter. However, Makayla says she was glad she took the risk of starting the program.Makayla and her husband trade off with one another to take care of their daughter.“For those considering joining the medical field, I would recommend it, even if it sounds challenging. I would say just go for it!” says Makayla. While her three-year-old daughter echos,“Good job, Mamma!”Tu Nguyen, Modesto Campus Director, adds,“On behalf of Gurnick Academy, we would like to thank CAPPS for selecting one of our students as the recipient of the CAPPS General Scholarship. Makayla deserves this scholarship as a hard-working mother and a 4.0 GPA student.” Makayla is scheduled to graduate at the end of January 2025.“We are incredibly grateful to CAPPS for selecting Gurnick Academy's students as scholarship recipients. These scholarships help reduce financial burdens and empower our students to strive for excellence in pursuing their academic goals,” says Fred Faridian, Gurnick Academy Vice President of Campus Operations.The award is funded by the California Foundation for Private Postsecondary Schools, a 501c3 corporation established by the California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools (CAPPS). Its purpose is to operate a scholarship program for students attending private postsecondary institutions in California.Each recipient was honored at the CAPPS 40th-Annual Conference, October 2–4, in Indian Wells, Calif. Winners each received $5,000 in scholarship money to help ease their financial burden and help them achieve their educational and career pursuits~View a video of Dane Gregg here.View a video of Makayla Villanueva here.

Cindy R Chamberlin, SEO Content Specialist

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts

+1 559-495-9246

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.