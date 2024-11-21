Insights From COP29

Date

COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, brings together world leaders, policymakers, industry innovators, and environmental activists to exchange ideas and formulate strategies to tackle climate change. This event presents a crucial moment for governments and industry to step-up and fast-track the global climate agenda in order to meet global ambitions.
Join us for a post-COP29 webcast on 5 December to hear first-hand reflections and implications from external speakers and KPMG leaders on the ground at COP29. The panel will explore insights and updates from COP29, what is being done to implement agreements made, how agreements can impact business globally, and the road to COP30.
The session agenda:
Introduction to KPMG program at COP29
Insights and updates from COP29
A look to COP30
Closing remarks
