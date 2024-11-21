Brita Champions Access To Safer Water

(MENAFN- 3BL) Clorox's environmental, social and governance goals are integrated into our IGNITE strategy because we believe they create value for our company, brands, people and communities. We've focused on areas where we can make the biggest impact, and much of our progress is realized through the work of our purpose-driven brands.

Helping communities in need is an integral part of Clorox's purpose to champion people to be well and thrive, and Brita's efforts to champion access to filtered drinking water is an important contribution to these efforts. We spoke with Dan Tudesco , associate director of community water systems, about how Brita is partnering with cities impacted by potential lead exposure from aging water service lines to supply product solutions for their residents while critical, long-term infrastructure projects are underway.

Why is this issue top of mind for Brita?

Water contaminant reduction, specifically lead, remains a critical need for consumers and communities, as the EPA estimates that up to 9.2 million lead service lines, which deliver water to communities across the country, remain in the ground today. Lead contamination in drinking water presents serious health risks, with recent studies showing that lead poisoning is particularly dangerous for young children who can experience significant lifelong impacts as a result.

While we wait on the much-needed lead line infrastructure replacements in the years to come, Brita is dedicated to working with cities and towns across America to help them provide more immediate, sustainable relief as part of the brand's commitment to equitable access to clean water and making water better for people and the planet.

How is Brita working with U.S. municipalities to support access to clean drinking water?

Since launching this initiative in 2019, we've seen firsthand the impact that proactive solutions can have to help keep residents confident that their drinking water is safe while this important work is underway. Through this initiative, municipalities are able to purchase lead-reducing Brita Elite filters and supply them to impacted communities. With more than 280 partnerships across the U.S., we're working to ensure families aren't forced to turn to more expensive and wasteful alternatives like single-use plastic bottles.

A great example of this work is our ongoing partnership with Cook County in Chicago, alongside a local retailer in the area, to issue more than 80,000 coupons for free Brita Elite filters and pitchers to Medicaid-enrolled residents in the area.

Why is Brita uniquely able to help bridge the clean water gap in these communities?

As the leader in at-home water filtration products for more than 30 years, Brita offers the only certified point-of-use lead-reducing filter that lasts for 120 gallons of use (or up to six months assuming normal usage) and removes 99% of lead to provide safer access to water.

By providing residents access to Brita Elite filtration, these partnerships allow municipal water systems to mobilize quickly, proactively and affordably to help their communities. We also offer our municipal partners a wide variety of communications tools and collateral to educate and communicate to residents about immediate, safe water solutions.

How else is Brita taking steps to address this issue?

While there is much more work ahead, we know that collaborating with engaged associations and other impactful organizations is crucial in effectively addressing water pollution challenges. In addition to partnering with cities in need, Brita also works closely with reputable trade associations like the American Water Works Association and Water Quality Association to ensure communities have the resources they need to access clean water solutions.

Brita is also working directly with the EPA to identify and highlight best-in-class communities, like Denver, that have already successfully implemented filtration programs to serve as examples for cities that are still at the starting line in their lead replacement journeys. We are hopeful these examples will serve as a potential template that will allow other cities to easily follow existing best practices.

Most recently, Brita commissioned a new study from Corona Environmental Consulting to show that point-of-use filtration systems are an immediate, effective lead reduction strategy to address potential widespread public water system contamination across the U.S. With benefits greatly outweighing the costs, this information is critical for municipalities updating infrastructure under the Environmental Protection Agency's Lead and Copper Rule Improvement .

For more information about partnering with Brita on water solutions for your city, visit brita/muni .