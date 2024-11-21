Malaysia, Indonesia Disappointed By UNSC's Failure To Approve Ceasefire Resolution In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Malaysia and Indonesia expressed disappointment on the failure of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to approve a on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid, after the resolution was vetoed by the US, although it was approved by 14 member-states.

Using veto goes against the international community's efforts to end the genocide in Gaza, said the Malaysian and Indonesian foreign ministries in separate statements on Thursday.

They called on the UNSC to take serious measures to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and protect international peace and stability, adding that failure to implement a ceasefire deal will only worsen the suffering of Palestinian civilians. (end)

nsa









MENAFN21112024000071011013ID1108911426