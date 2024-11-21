Aesculap Launches SQ.Line® KERRISON Bone Punches

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap, Inc. (Aesculap), the world's largest of surgical instruments, has launched its next generation of bone punches, SQ® KERRISON Bone Punches.

Designed specifically to meet the demands of spinal and cranial neurosurgery, SQ

KERRISON Bone Punches help to ensure the surgeon and staff are equipped with a dependable and comfortable instrument.

"Aesculap is committed to delivering quality products using the latest materials and techniques. SQ KERRISON Bone Punches have been designed to enhance the user experience and streamline workflows. We are excited to introduce this new and improved KERRISON into the market to further support our customers," said Bob Sowinski, Corporate Vice President, Aesculap.

SQ KERRISON Bone Punches are designed to be consistent, comfortable, clean and convenient. With a handle designed for comfortable forward and backhand punching, users can experience more punches until repair/blunt with less jamming compared to the predecessor.1* SQ KERRISON Bone Punches offer time savings in the operating room (OR) and sterile processing department (SPD) with assembly/disassembly designed to be intuitive and easy to clean.1**

"We are excited to expand our SQ® instrument portfolio while broadening our offerings to our current and future customers. The SQ KERRISON Bone Punches launch reaffirms Aesculap's commitment to identifying and meeting the customer's needs with innovative solutions," said Tim Cochran, Director of HCS Marketing, Aesculap.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Aesculap, Inc.

Aesculap, Inc., a B. Braun company, is part of a 180-year-old global organization focused on meeting the needs of an ever-changing healthcare community. Through close collaboration with its customers, Aesculap provides advanced technologies for neurosurgery, general surgery and sterilization technologies. Aesculap continues a proud heritage of leadership and responsiveness as we strive to deliver products and services that improve the quality of patients' lives. For more information, call 800-282-9000 or visit aesculapusa.

SOURCE Aesculap, Inc.

