Once A Sleepy Beach Town, Pompano Beach Is Now Surging With Condo Construction & Things To Do

Florida, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Florida is the most expensive in the Sunshine State, especially anything on the water. But some beach towns have better prices than others - as much as 40% less. All on the same Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico water. In fact, some of the less expensive beachfront towns have better beaches than the expensive towns. Such as Pompano Beach, Florida with its extra-wide beaches, state-of-the-art fishing pier, and clear blue water.

While South Florida beach towns such as Fort Lauderdale, Naples and Miami Beach attracted developers who built dozens of new and expensive condo projects since the 1970s, Pompano Beach was mostly left out until 2007, when the Plaza at Oceanside and Sonata condominium buildings opened. Today, Pompano Beach is surging with a dozen new projects underway or in the planning stages, including an oceanfront Ritz Carlton, Armani Residences, and a Waldorf Astoria.

After years of being bypassed by developers, Pompano Beach, with its cheaper and available oceanfront land, has become the epicenter of Florida oceanfront condo construction. Although real estate prices are on the upswing, especially near the ocean, a good selection of 1960's to 1980's-era oceanfront luxury condos are available at affordable prices. According to Zillow, the average price for neighboring Fort Lauderdale condos and homes in 2023 was $534,211; $596,178 in Naples; and $525,643 in Miami Beach. The average for Pompano Beach condos and homes was $363,917.

Pompano Beach has a lot more going for it than just its world-class beaches. The town is named after the delicious Pompano fish, and it is a prime destination for fishing enthusiasts. Visitors can fish from the free state-of-the-art pier or take a fishing charter and explore the abundant waters of the Atlantic Ocean, including sailfish, wahoo, kingfish, snapper, and mahi-mahi. Pompano Beach has several excellent golf courses. Hit the links and enjoy a round of golf at one of the well-maintained courses, such as the Greg Norman Signature Pines Course or the Pompano Beach Municipal Golf Course. Visit places like Fern Forest Nature Center, Hillsboro Inlet Park & Lighthouse, or Pompano Community Park, which offer walking trails, picnic areas, and wildlife viewing opportunities. And plenty of restaurants, shops and entertainment, including Music Under the Stars and the annual Seafood Festival.

Even more things to do: Pompano Beach is located next door to Fort Lauderdale and just a few minutes drive to Boca Raton and Hollywood. Palm Beach, Miami and Miami Beach are only about an hour's drive away. Or catch the new high-speed Brightline passenger train that provides frequent and affordable trips between Orlando, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

