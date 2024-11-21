Barbeque Nation Launches Shonar Bangla Food Festival Celebrates The Diversity And Depth Of Bengali Cuisine

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Barbeque Nation, India's leading casual dining restaurant chain, is all set to delight food enthusiasts across the country with its much-awaited Bengali Food Festival. Food lovers can immerse themselves in the vibrant and aromatic tradition of Bengal with a specially curated menu available at all Barbeque Nation outlets nationwide.



The Bengali Food Festival celebrates the diversity and depth of Bengali cuisine, offering an exquisite selection of appetizers, main courses, and desserts, inspired by the region's rich heritage. Guests can savor the distinct flavors of Bengal, from street food classics to traditional dishes, brought to life with a modern twist.



"We are thrilled to bring the vibrant and rich flavors of Bengali cuisine to our guests with the Bengali Food Festival. Bengali food is renowned for its unique combination of spices, textures, and aromas, and through this festival, we aim to offer our diners a true taste of Bengal's culinary legacy. From street food favorites like Ghugni Puchka to the comforting, slow-cooked delicacies like Mutton Dakbungalow, we are excited to celebrate the diverse food culture of this iconic region. We believe food is a way to connect with culture, and through this festival, we hope to take our guests on a flavourful journey."said Rahul Agrawal, CEO of Barbeque Nation.



The specially curated menu for the festival features a variety of traditional dishes that highlight the bold and unique tastes of the region start, guests can enjoy Spicy and tangy, Ghugni Phuchka, Ghugni Chaat, Vegetable Beetroot Chop and soft puffed Luchis paired with spicy Aloo Dum in Veg Starters. For non veg starters, there's the crispy golden fried Fish Fingers, paired with flavorful dips and Dimer Devil, stuffed with spicy masala and deep fried to perfection.



Adding to the regional experience is a delightful and aromatic Kolkata Chicken Biryani and Misti Pulao.



Non-vegetarian lovers can relish the main course with slow cooked Mutton Dak Bunglow, Chicken Chaap and a traditional Bengali Doi Maach. Vegetarians, too, are in for a treat with dishes in main course like the rich and aromatic Kosha Potol, Jhinge Aloo Posto.



No Bengali meal is complete without indulging in traditional desserts. Guests can savor the soft spongy and iconic Bengali Rasgulla soaked in syrup, which together promise to end the meal on a sweet note.





About Barbeque Nation:



Barbeque Nation is a pioneer in the Indian F&B industry, known for introducing the 'DIY' (do-it-yourself) cuisine with the concept of live on-the-table grilling and buffet dining in India. Since its inception in Mumbai in 2006, the simple vision of offering a complete dining experience to customers in all aspects of its hospitality has propelled the growth of the chain. Over the past 18 years, Barbeque Nation has grown to over 85 cities with 194 outlets in India and abroad. During this period, the restaurant chain has continuously innovated by introducing interactive live counters, a variety of Kulfi options, and a unique delivery product portfolio known as 'Barbeque-in-a-Box'

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

Email :...