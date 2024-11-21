Waqf Row: BJP Stages Protest Condemning Land Grab In K’Taka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) Karnataka BJP staged a protest across the state on Thursday opposing the alleged land grabbing by the Waqf board in Karnataka.

The BJP MLAs and MPs gathered near the offices of the Deputy Commissioners in district headquarters and condemned the alleged development.

The agitators also demanded the resignation of Chief Siddaramaiah and Minister for and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan.

The BJP will also organise a massive agitation on the premises of the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday. The agitation will be led by the Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka. All MLAs, MLCs and MPs from Bengaluru will take part in the agitation with party workers and victims.

State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra led the protest in his native Shivamogga city. The party staged protests in Davanagere, Haveri, coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, north Karnataka districts of Belagavi, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Haveri and others.

The opposition leader in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy led the protests in Kalaburagi. BJP MLC C.T. Ravi headed the protest in Chikkamagaluru.

The leaders warned the state government that it should not issue notices to farmers and temples claiming ownership to the Waqf board.

The protestors warned that the Waqf board is issuing notices targeting the Hindu religion and issuing notices to properties belonging to Hindus, and agricultural lands of farmers. The board is also attempting to take away properties belonging to temples, and community halls.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka has stated that after the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seems to have "lost his mental stability" and is burdening people with taxes.

He was speaking to the media on Thursday after visiting families in the Jayanagar Arasu Colony in Bengaluru, whose ration cards had been revoked.

“After the MUDA scam, Siddaramaiah seems to have lost his mental stability and is burdening people with taxes. Entry to Vidhana Soudha is possible only if bribes are paid. Healthcare should be made completely free, but the government has cast its evil eye on even this,” Ashoka said.

“In the last 16 months, the Congress government has only added to the people's struggles. Due to a lack of funds in the health department, medicines cannot be purchased,” he alleged.

Allocations for education and healthcare have been reduced. Even basic maintenance of government hospitals is not being carried out, and service charges have been hiked, Ashoka claimed.

Siddaramaiah's government has betrayed people in matters of food and healthcare, he underlined.

Ashoka further pointed out:“On one hand, people are losing land; on the other, they are losing ration cards, and now even free healthcare is inaccessible. Government hospitals have increased all charges, proving the treasury is empty. Taxes are being imposed on people to fund the so-called five guarantees.”

Ashoka warned that the state government should restore ration cards to the public before the assembly session begins. Failing this, he stated that the BJP would launch severe protests, including locking up government offices and the Vidhana Soudha.

“In the name of 'Anna Bhagya' (free rice scheme), he has created a 'Kanna Bhagya' (theft scheme),” Ashoka chided.