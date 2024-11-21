Kaspersky Participates in the ICT Forum in Jordan

(MENAFN- Bashir Mraish Consultancy) Amman, November 21, 2024 – Kaspersky announced its participation in the ICT Forum for the Middle East and North Africa, held at the Hilton Dead Sea Hotel in Jordan on November 20–21, 2024. During the forum, Kaspersky showcased its latest statistics and studies on cybersecurity, along with its leading solutions and technologies in the field. The company also discussed its strategies for countering the growing cyberthreats.

Kaspersky's involvement in this forum reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting digital development, information technology, and cybersecurity in Jordan and the MENA region while fostering innovation in the digital field. The ICT Forum serves as a vital platform, bringing together key experts and decision-makers to explore the future of technology and digital transformation in the region.

According to Kaspersky's latest statistics, Jordan experienced a 22% decline in overall cybersecurity threats during the first three quarters of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. However, the country witnessed a 49% increase in ransomware attacks.

Ransomware attacks pose significant risks to businesses and individuals as they encrypt sensitive information and demand a financial ransom for its recovery. Kaspersky has remained committed to combating such threats and has launched various global initiatives to mitigate the risks of ransomware attacks. This includes providing free protection tools to assist ransomware victims in decrypting their data in case of an attack, reinforcing the company's dedication to supporting organizations and individuals in addressing these challenges.

Rashid Al-Momani, General Manager for the Middle East at Kaspersky, stated: "Jordan is a key market for us in the Middle East. Our sales and business operations have nearly doubled, growing by 93% in the first ten months of this year. This expansion reflects our strong confidence in the potential of the Jordanian market and our vision to enhance cybersecurity in the country by continuing to develop our local team and operations to support secure digital transformation."

Kaspersky continues to raise awareness and foster a culture of cybersecurity through strategic partnerships with various governmental and private entities. These collaborations aim to build capacities that help the country sustain secure digital transformation. The company also organizes educational initiatives, from promoting online safety for children to providing cybersecurity skills for university students, as well as enhancing the expertise of cybersecurity professionals in many government entities.





