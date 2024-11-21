Nissan reveals exciting activities at 2024 NISMO Festival

(MENAFN- Edelman) YOKOHAMA, Japan (21 November 2024) — Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Nissan Motorsports & Customizing Co., Ltd. (NMC) announce the details of the 25th NISMO Festival, a fan appreciation event scheduled to take place at Fuji Speedway in Shizuoka Prefecture on December 1.



This year's festival celebrates NISMO’s 40th anniversary, paying homage to the brand’s rich heritage, racing achievements and the evolution of its high-performance road cars.



A NISMO Heritage Run will showcase iconic racing cars that symbolize the 40th anniversary, including vehicles that raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1990s, the Nissan GT-R (R35) - which clinched the driver's title in the FIA GT1 World Championship - and the Group A-spec Skyline GT-R (R32). Also participating in demonstration runs will be early NISMO complete cars such as the 270R, 400R and R34 GT-R Z-tune, as well as the latest NISMO road cars like the Nissan GT-R NISMO and Nissan Ariya NISMO.



The vehicle exhibition area will present a selection of race cars, NISMO complete cars and NISMO road cars that illustrate the brand's rich 40-year history.



Furthermore, the stage in the grandstand area will host a talk show featuring eight drivers from the Super GT GT500 class. Also taking place is a special talk show themed around the NISMO’s 40th anniversary, with notable figures and past drivers sharing memorable stories.



A pit walk will provide fans an opportunity to interact with current and legendary drivers such as Masahiro Hasemi, Kazuyoshi Hoshino and Masahiko Kondo.



Takao Katagiri, president of NMC and head of Nissan's Motorsports Business Unit Office, said: "We’re grateful to the fans who have supported NISMO and we aim to provide an experience that allows everyone to reflect on the brand’s 40 years and envision its future. The team, drivers and everyone else involved look forward to sharing a memorable day with our fans."





