Hamriyah Free Zone welcomes Seagull New Horizon offshore and Maritime with a new 162,000 sq.ft. facility

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, November 20, 2024: The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) in Sharjah has announced the launch of Seagull New Horizon offshore and Maritime’s new 162,000-square-foot facility within the free zone.

The establishment is an investment by Singapore-based Seagull Pte Ltd, a global leader in maritime services and ship repair. The move reflects HFZA’s appeal as a prominent hub for industrial companies looking to expand regionally and globally.

The official opening was led by H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of HFZA, with Seagull’s Founder and CEO, Maniam Babu, and attended by senior representatives from both organizations. The factory will support ship repair, maintenance, and marine structure development, solidifying HFZA's reputation in the maritime sector.

New sectors

With its HFZA base, Seagull plans to enhance its presence in the UAE’s maritime industry, focusing on the oil, gas, and wind energy sectors. HFZA’s established reputation as a leading hub for marine industry innovation bolsters Seagull’s plans to attract offshore oil companies and international shipowners. The facility will be fully equipped to deliver a wide range of specialized services, including ship repairs at anchor, hydraulic and mechanical maintenance, marine equipment development, electrical installations, and structural fabrications for offshore, subsea, and wind farms.

Added value

H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei highlighted that Seagull’s new factory will add significant value to the diverse investments Hamriyah Free Zone aims to attract while also meeting the growing demand in the UAE and neighbouring markets for maritime industry services and solutions.

He emphasised that the free zone’s integrated system of services is a key pillar of its competitive advantage, adding that this comprehensive suite of services has become a magnet attracting companies across all sectors and specialities.

Al Mazrouei underscored that bringing in Seagull strengthens the growth of the maritime industry both in Sharjah and the UAE at large, enhancing the emirate’s position as a prime destination for quality investments.





State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

Al Mazrouei also pointed out that Seagull’s choice to set up in Hamriyah Free Zone was driven by the extensive facilities provided to investors. The free zone offers modern infrastructure, particularly in the marine industries sector. Hamriyah Port, featuring a 14 meter deep port and 7 meter deep inner harbor, is equipped to accommodate the latest generation of vessels. Additionally, the free zone provides companies with easily accessible land plots adjacent to sea water and cutting-edge equipment for shipbuilding, repair, and maritime manufacturing.

New innovative technologies

Maniam Babu, Founder and CEO of Seagull, explained that HFZA’s strategic location and infrastructure support Seagull’s specialized services for the oil, gas, marine, and renewable energy sectors, enhancing operations across the Middle East.

Founded in Singapore in 2003, Seagull has established itself as a global leader in the maritime sector, offering integrated industrial solutions. Today, Seagull serves over 190 global clients, including prominent offshore EPCI clients like Technip FMC , Saipem and Subsea 7, and employs over 350 professionals, Maniam Babu said.

Hamriyah Free Zone is one of the UAE’s largest free zones, featuring both industrial and commercial land with modern infrastructure designed to facilitate foreign expansion, particularly within the industrial sector. The free zone offers numerous competitive advantages, including a streamlined "single-window" system for business operations, multiple tax exemptions, full repatriation of capital and profits, full foreign ownership of businesses, and fast connectivity to regional and global markets.





