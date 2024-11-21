MEBAA Show 2024 Highlights The UAE's Leading Status In Global Business Aviation Landscape

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) MEBAA Show 2024 anticipated to welcome more than 145 exhibitors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – 21 November 2024 – Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of MEBAA - the Middle East & North Africa Business Association, and Timothy Hawes, Managing Director of Informa Markets, shared exciting updates on new features and expected attendance for the upcoming MEBAA Show 2024, during a virtual press held today.

Ali Ahmed Alnaqbi, Founding and Executive Chairman of MEBAA - the Middle East & North Africa Business Aviation Association, said:“With just a few weeks to go until this year's MEBAA Show, the 10th edition marks a key opportunity to reflect on the remarkable evolution of the industry since the show's inception almost two decades ago. It will also set the stage for the future, acting as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas that drive the industry forward.

“The business aviation sector continues to experience significant growth, fuelled by rising demand for flexible travel solutions and technological advancements. In our region, the influx of high-net-worth-individuals, its strategic location, investments in infrastructure and rising number of business jet movements and deliveries is helping the Middle East maintain its position as one of the fastest-growing markets globally.

Through the MEBAA Show, we are proud to provide a platform that supports this growth, offering strategic insights, fostering meaningful connections, and showcasing the latest aircraft, products, and solutions. This year's event reaffirms the region's leadership in the global business aviation landscape and its role as a hub for innovation and excellence.”

Tim Hawes, Managing Director of Informa Markets, said:“As we celebrate the milestone 10th edition of the MEBAA Show, we are proud to witness its evolution into a premier global platform that drives progress and innovation in business aviation. This year's event promises to set new benchmarks, with an expanded conference agenda and cutting-edge features like the new Advanced Air Mobility Pavilion, Startup Hub, and the Luxury Boulevard, which will each highlight the latest advancements in technology and their transformative impact on the industry.

'With over 145 exhibitors this year and increasing interest from international audiences, we're seeing a record number of new participants as they recognise the value of

the MEBAA Show has on shaping the future of the sector. The event will showcase the latest advancements in business aviation and foster invaluable connections. BizAv Talks will also bring together over 55 top executive and thought leaders to facilitate strategic discussions on sustainability, advanced air mobility, and future trends shaping the industry. We are excited to welcome the global business aviation community to Dubai, a city that continues to set the standard as a hub for excellence and innovation.”

As the foremost business aviation platform in the Middle East and North Africa, the 10th edition of the MEBAA Show will bring together global leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to discuss key themes including sustainability, business aviation technologies and future trends that will shape the industry.

With a refreshed agenda ready to foster high-level discussions and expanded features with innovative concepts to advance the sector, many industry leaders and exhibitors will be attending the show for the first time. This year the show is set to welcome more than 145 exhibitors and more than 10,000 visitors from 95 countries.

The static display remains a key feature at the show. Leading manufacturers including Airbus, Boeing Business Jets, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Textron, RoyalJet, Qatar Executive, VISTA, Falcon, Comlux, Aloula Aviation and more are ready to showcase their cutting-edge aircraft and highlight their innovative capabilities.

New features for this year include the Advanced Air Mobility Pavilion and the Startup Hub, a dedicated platform for startups to showcase cutting-edge technologies impacting the business aviation industry, as well as the Luxury Boulevard, sponsored by Falcon, which will provide an exclusive, prime stage for high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs) and luxury clientele to engage with world-class brands and aircraft.

The returning BizAv Talks will welcome more than 55 top executives and innovators from across the globe to shape the strategic direction of business aviation. Meanwhile, networking will be taken to new heights with the Expanded networking opportunities including the Operators Programme, sponsored by Saudia Private Aviation (SPA), and a dedicated networking app, MEBAA Connect, with AI-powered matchmaking, personalised networking, real-time updates, and live session check-ins to ensure MEBAA Show 2024 is a platform to foster crucial connections and drive innovation. The NextGen programme also aims to bring more than 500 students to the show, providing them with valuable insights into various aspects of the industry to help inspire the next generation of talent.

To be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the MEBAA Show 2024 will take place at Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), from 10-12 December.