Israeli Occupation Kills 112 Palestinians In Gaza, One In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces committed several massacres in Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of 112 Palestinians and the injury of many, while one Palestinian was shot dead in Nablus in the West Bank.

Medical sources from Kamal Adwan Hospital said that the occupation warplanes bombed an entire residential block in the vicinity of the hospital in Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing of 66 civilians and the injury of more than 100 others.

They added that the medical staff at the hospital are pulling the dead Palestinians out from under the rubble at the site of the massacre with their own hands due to the lack of rescue crews.

Palestinian health authorities said four citizens were killed in an Israeli occupation bombing of the Nuseirat camp in Gaza Strip.

Israeli occupation warplanes also killed 16 Palestinians in an airstrike on two camps for displaced people in Khan Yunis, in addition to four Palestinians in the city of Rafah, south Gaza Strip.

The Israeli artillery continues bombing various areas in Gaza Strip, including the Nuseirat, Bureij and Jabalia camps, the south of Gaza City, and the west of the city of Rafah.

Meanwhile, local sources said Jihad Raafat Qatouni was killed by the bullets of the Israeli occupation forces during their storming of Al-Ain camp, west of Nablus.

The sources added that the occupation forces detained three citizens during their storming of several neighborhoods in Nablus. (end)

nq









MENAFN21112024000071011013ID1108910070