Erdogan censures US conclusion to permit Ukraine’s weapon system consume against Russia

(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan showed Wednesday displeasure of the US conclusion to permit Ukraine’s Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) to be consumed against Russia, alerting that it could lead to international pressures as well as prolong the conflict.



"First and foremost, we do not consider it a right decision, nor do we approve of it," Erdogan stated, addressing reporters on his return trip from Brazil, where he joined the G20 Leaders’ Conference.



"From the very beginning, we have believed that the Ukraine-Russia war can only end with more efforts for peace, goodwill, and diplomacy—not with more weapons, more blood, and more tears," he further noted.



Erdogan also censured the effect of such behaviors on the current Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has exceeded 1,000 days since it started in February 2022. "A step taken by (US President) Mr. (Joe) Biden will be interpreted as a move to fuel the war to ensure it never ends, or even to spread it."



Erdogan also alerted that the escalating weapon pressures among Russia and Ukraine might have wider international penalties.



"These could bring the region and the world to the brink of a major war. You cannot get anywhere with the mentality of 'after me, the deluge'," he stated.



Erdogan also conveyed worries that the US conclusion would be seen as an attempt to deepen the war rather than finish it, further saying that Russia could reply strongly to the surged use of weapon systems.

