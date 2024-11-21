Turkey welcomes 1.7M boat passengers in first ten months of 2024

(MENAFN) Turkey welcomed 1.7 million boat passengers in the initial 10 months of 2024, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry declared on Tuesday.



As the figure of passengers rose by 26.8 percent, the figure of boat ships arriving in Turkey increased by 3.7 percent to 1,112 compared to the exact same time in the previous year.



The Port of Kusadasi in southwestern Turkey secured 501 boat ships as well as 791,300 passengers in the 10 months period. Therefore, it is now the busiest port in the nation.



Ports in Istanbul secured 184 ships along with 402,226 passengers and the boat port in the southwestern resort town Bodrum received 92 ships, stated Abdulkadir Uraloglu, the transport and infrastructure minister.



At the same time, ports in the southwestern province of Izmir welcomed 153,369 boat passengers.



Nearly 295,892 boat passengers as well as 195 ships reached to Turkey in October.



Port of Kusadasi welcomed 137,898 boat passengers, followed by Istanbul ports welcoming 64,509 passengers, and Izmir ports welcoming 24,508.



“We continue our work to maximize the tourism potential of our peninsular country, and transportation and tourism are the two essential sectors for the economic and social development of Türkiye,” the minister noted.

