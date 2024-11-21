Palestine's Outlook Dark To Bleak Under Trump 2.0

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The amount of aid reaching Gaza has fallen to an 11-month low according to Israeli figures. And the hijacking, by an armed Palestinian gang, of a convoy of 109 trucks on November 16 has exacerbated the situation. Food prices are soaring and parts of the enclave, where Israeli are battling Hamas fighters, are believed to be already experiencing famine .

The administration of outgoing US president, Joe Biden, has been consistent in its and military support for Israel and its war against Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and of course Israel's retaliatory strikes against Iran. But all the while Biden has urged moderation.

Speaking at the G20 this week, Biden repeated his message that“Israel has the right to defend itself after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust” – but he stressed that“how it defends itself – even as Hamas cruelly hides among civilians – matters a great deal.”

Judging by the first appointments made by US President-elect Donald Trump to his foreign policy team, the tone of US support for Israel is likely to change.

Trump's pick for ambassador to Israel , former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, has long been associated with the Christian evangelical right, which wholeheartedly supports Jewish sovereignty over the West Bank.

Huckabee made his position clear in a 2017 interview with CNN, saying:“There is no such thing as a West Bank. It's Judea and Samaria [the territory's biblical name]. There's no such thing as a settlement. They're communities, they're neighborhoods, they're cities. There's no such thing as an occupation.”

The proposed secretary of state, Republican senator Marco Rubio, is on the record as being against a ceasefire in Gaza. He told journalists recently“I want them [Israel] to destroy every element of Hamas they can get their hands on. These people are vicious animals who did horrifying crimes.”