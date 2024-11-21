Amerigo Scientific Announced Chromatography Media Ideal For Biomolecule Purification

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Amerigo Scientific recently announced the collaboration with ISO 9001-certified manufacturers to distribute a wide range of chromatography products covering solid phase extraction adsorbents, silica gel, and resins. These chromatography media are manufactured with a proprietary production process, specializing in affinity, hydrophobic interaction, ion exchange, and gel filtration chromatography.



“Our chromatography media are developed to deliver consistent results to support analytical research and quality testing,” said the business development manager at Amerigo Scientific.“If you're looking for high-quality chromatography products with excellent separation performance, easy scale-up, and economical price, shop at our online store!”



Chromatography media are essential components in the purification and separation of biomolecules such as proteins, enzymes, antibodies, viruses, and other substances. Different types of chromatography techniques utilize various media based on the specific properties of the target molecules. Common types of chromatography media include ion exchange chromatography, affinity chromatography, reverse phase chromatography (RPC), and gel filtration chromatography.



As a leading analytical chromatography distributor in the United States, Amerigo Scientific provides more than 300 chromatography media products for researchers to choose from, including:



?Ion exchange resins: used for charge-based separation



?Affinity resins: specifically designed for efficient separation of target molecules



?Hydrophobic interaction resins: used for hydrophobic-based separation



Amerigo Scientific's chromatography product line is designed to help researchers and biopharmaceutical companies enhance their R&D efficiency and product quality by simplifying complex processes. Whether for small-scale separations in the laboratory or large-scale applications in production, Amerigo Scientific's solutions can meet diverse needs.



Amerigo Scientific is a specialized scientific product supplier that provides analytical chromatography, assay kits, biochemical reagents, antibodies, enzymes, proteins, and many other life science products for pharmaceuticals, biotechnology companies, universities, and government agencies. For more information about how Amerigo Scientific and its chromatography media products will help in the purification of biomolecules, please visit



About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation to all companies and institutions in the branch of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers' questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.



Company :-Amerigo Scientific

User :- Phoebe Davis

Email :...

Url :-