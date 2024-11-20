US Vetoes Gaza Ceasefire Call At UN Security Council

Palestinian bury bodies of relatives, killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on November 20, 2024 (AFP photo)

Palestinian bury bodies of relatives, killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on November 20, 2024 (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) UNITED NATIONS, United States - The United States on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council push to call for a ceasefire in Gaza that Washington said would have emboldened Hamas.

"We made clear throughout negotiations we could not support an unconditional ceasefire that failed to release the hostages," said US ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the United States on Wednesday for vetoing a call for a ceasefire in Gaza at the UN Security Council, saying it "emboldens Israel to continue its crimes".

"The US decision to exercise its veto for the fourth time emboldens Israel to continue its crimes against innocent civilians in Palestine and Lebanon," it said in comments carried by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.