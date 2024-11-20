King Receives EU High Representative
Date
11/20/2024 11:16:39 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell.
During a meeting, attended by HRH crown prince Hussein, His Majesty commended Borrell's efforts to strengthen relations between Jordan and the EU, according to a Royal Court statement.
The King highlighted recent regional developments and the EU's important role in achieving peace and stability in the region.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.
MENAFN20112024000028011005ID1108909035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.