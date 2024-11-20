King Receives EU High Representative

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah on Wednesday received High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, European Commission Vice-President Josep Borrell.

During a meeting, attended by HRH Hussein, His Majesty commended Borrell's efforts to strengthen relations between Jordan and the EU, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King highlighted recent regional developments and the EU's important role in achieving peace and stability in the region.

Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.