(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) VA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- November 19, Asset Management released its annual report, Asset Management Outlook 2025: Reasons to Recalibrate, forecasting that the Federal Reserve might further lower interest rates in 2025. This potential policy adjustment is expected to have significant implications for the global and the cross-border trade landscape.



The Federal Reserve's rate-cutting policies not only directly reduce borrowing costs but also have far-reaching effects on global cross-border trade through their impact on the dollar exchange rate, capital flows, and market demand. According to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), approximately 80% of global trade financing is denominated in U.S. dollars, making Federal Reserve policy adjustments critical for trade enterprises.



Lower Borrowing Costs Drive Trade Expansion

Rate cuts reduce the cost of borrowing in dollars, creating a more accommodating financing environment for cross-border trade enterprises. This alleviates financial pressures, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses reliant on trade financing. According to the International Institute of Finance (IIF), global trade financing demand grew by 12% during the Federal Reserve's 2019–2020 rate cut cycle, with emerging markets experiencing particularly strong growth.



Weaker Dollar Enhances Export Competitiveness

Rate cuts often coincide with a decline in the U.S. Dollar Index, making dollar-denominated goods more competitively priced in international markets. In 2019, after the Federal Reserve implemented three consecutive rate cuts, the U.S. Dollar Index fell by approximately 4%, while U.S. export volumes rose by 6.7%. This trend particularly benefited industries such as machinery and agricultural products, where pricing sensitivity plays a crucial role.



Increased Currency Volatility in Emerging Markets Raises Risk Management Needs

However, a weaker dollar can also trigger volatility in other currency markets, especially in emerging economies, which may face capital outflows and depreciation of their domestic currencies. For instance, during the Federal Reserve's significant rate cuts in 2020, the Indian rupee and Turkish lira depreciated by 6% and 10% against the dollar, respectively. For enterprises engaged in cross-border business, such fluctuations increase the complexity of foreign exchange settlements and risk hedging.



Supply Chain Adjustments and Shifts in Trade Flows

Changes in financing and foreign exchange environments could lead to the reconfiguration of global supply chains. A study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) found a 15% increase in cross-regional supply chain restructuring cases during Federal Reserve rate cut cycles, particularly in Asia and Latin America, reshaping the dynamics of cross-border trade.



CBiBank : A Trusted Partner for Cross-Border Trade Enterprises

As a commercial bank specializing in cross-border trade services, CBiBank is dedicated to providing stable and flexible financial solutions to help clients navigate complex policy and market changes in international trade.



A spokesperson for CBiBank stated:"Federal Reserve rate cuts present both opportunities and challenges for cross-border trade enterprises. We not only monitor how policy changes may affect our clients but also focus on providing forward-looking support. Whether it's lowering funding costs or optimizing foreign exchange management, CBiBank is committed to helping our clients seize opportunities through innovative products and quality services."



CBiBank supports a variety of major international settlement currencies and offers real-time, convenient currency exchange with the U.S. dollar. Clients can open multi-currency accounts with CBiBank, enabling flexible transfers across currencies to enhance financial agility. Additionally, CBiBank provides foreign exchange risk management support through professional hedging products and risk assessment systems, helping businesses effectively manage currency fluctuations.



In an increasingly interconnected global economy, international trade has become a core growth driver for many enterprises. CBiBank will continue to monitor global economic trends and leverage technological innovation and professional services to empower cross-border trade enterprises for stable and sustainable development.

