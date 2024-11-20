(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NICARAGUA / USA – The following is a statement from the OAS General Secretariat on the Proposed Constitutional“Reform” in Nicaragua.

“The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) rejects and repudiates the initiative for a“reform law” of the presented by the Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega. Through these modifications to the fundamental law, Ortega and his allies seek to increase their absolute control of the state and perpetuate themselves in power.

“The“reform” document is illegitimate in form and content, it merely constitutes an aberrant form of institutionalization of the matrimonial dictatorship in the Central American country and is a definitive attack on the democratic rule of law.

“The people of Nicaragua need peace, democracy and respect for human rights, they need authentic, legitimate, universal and free elections. The Nicaraguan people need the end of the dictatorship.

“The rejection of the dictatorship and its actions must remain total and diplomatic pressure on the dictatorial marital regime must be redoubled, so that there is justice for the people and punishment for those who have perpetrated this attack.”

The post Proposed constitutional 'Reform' in Nicaragua appeared first on Caribbean News Global .