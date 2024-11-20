Gold Prices Rise Amid Geopolitical Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold futures closed higher for the third consecutive session on November 20, reflecting growing investor concerns over geopolitical risks. The precious metal gained traction as tensions escalated between Ukraine and Russia.



The December gold contract rose by 0.78%, reaching $2,651.70 per troy ounce on the Comex, part of the New York Mercantile Exchange. This increase highlights a shift in investor sentiment, as many seek safe-haven assets during uncertain times.



Recent reports indicate that Ukrainian forces launched British missiles at military targets within Russia for the first time since the conflict began.



This development has reignited interest in gold, as demand for secure investments is likely to strengthen, according to Bas Kooijman from DHF Capital.



Geopolitical risks may drive increased buying interest in gold, potentially providing a solid foundation for sustained demand in the future.







However, a stronger dollar continues to exert pressure on gold prices . Kooijman notes that robust economic data and concerns about potential tariffs and tax cuts could heighten inflation risks.



This situation may lead to a pause in interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve , creating additional downward pressure on gold, which does not yield interest in the short term.



UBS Wealth Management predicts that gold prices will end the year slightly above current spot levels. This forecast aligns with market considerations regarding macroeconomic prospects for 2025 and anticipated U.S. policies.



The bank projects that gold could reach $2,700 per troy ounce by the end of 2024. This narrative illustrates how geopolitical tensions can influence market dynamics and investor behavior.



In short, it emphasizes the importance of self-responsibility in financial decision-making, especially amidst uncertainty.

