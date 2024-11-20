(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nubank, a leading Brazilian fintech company, is contemplating moving its domicile to the United Kingdom. This potential shift aligns with the UK government's goal of attracting firms and investments to strengthen its economy.



The discussions about relocating were part of broader negotiations between Brazil and the UK during the recent G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro. Bloomberg reported this development, citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.



Nubank officials have stated that the company regularly evaluates its corporate structure to align with operational needs. However, they emphasized that no definitive decision has been made regarding the relocation of Nu Holdings Ltd or any associated legal entities.







Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira, and Edward Wible, Nubank has rapidly transformed the financial landscape in Latin America.



Starting with a no-fee credit card managed through a mobile app, Nubank has expanded its services to include digital accounts, personal loans, and investment products.



By late 2024, Nubank had over 100 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, making it one of the largest digital banks globally and the most valuable bank in Latin America.

Fintech Giant Nubank Weighs Legal Domicile Change to the UK

Moving to the UK could offer several strategic advantages. The UK has a robust financial ecosystem that provides easier access to capital and investment opportunities. Additionally, initiatives like the Office of Regulatory Innovation aim to streamline processes for new technologies.



Despite its growth trajectory, Nubank faces challenges. Investor concerns about the quality of its loan portfolio have emerged as its stock price surged nearly 60% in 2024. High inflation and interest rates across Latin America also pose risks that could affect profitability.



Nubank's consideration of relocating underscores its ambition to solidify its position as a fintech leader while navigating a complex global landscape.

MENAFN20112024007421016031ID1108908633