A Generational Journey Through Greenwich: Cheryl Geary Schultz Launches 'Gates Of Greenwich' At Miami Book Fair

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 22, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, author Cheryl Geary Schultz will debut the newly republished edition of her beloved book,“Gates of Greenwich ,” at The Reading Glass Books booth at the Miami Book Fair. This event marks an exciting opportunity for readers to connect with the unique, multi-generational effort behind this stunning coffee table book.“Gates of Greenwich” (republished on July 11, 2024) celebrates the beautiful gates and gateways of Greenwich, Connecticut, as captured through the lens of Schultz, co-author Thelma Nichols Geary (known as“Gigi”), and her daughter Kimberly Lynn Schultz.The idea for this book was born during a driving tour of Greenwich led by Patricia Munson Duncan, a 27-year resident of the area, when one of the trio jokingly suggested the tour be called“Gates of Greenwich.” What started as a fun idea soon blossomed into a heartfelt project-combining the artistry and talents of three generations of the same family. The result is a beautifully curated collection of photographs, with each image chosen thoughtfully by Cheryl, Kim, and Thelma, who also contributed heartfelt poetry to accompany the visuals.“The Gates of Greenwich” is a personal reflection on the town, showcasing not only the intricate gates themselves but the stories they tell about the people and the history of the area. Readers will experience Greenwich like never before, guided by Thelma's words and the photographic vision of Cheryl and Kimberly.Join Cheryl Geary Schultz at the Miami Book Fair for a wonderful celebration of family, photography, and poetry. This event will take place at The Reading Glass Books booth in Section E, Booth # 338 and 340.For more information and updates, stay tuned with The Reading Glass Books on Facebook and Instagram.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

