(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Emmanuel Macron's visit to Chile from November 19 to 21, 2024, signifies a new chapter in Franco-Chilean relations. His journey commenced at La Chascona, the former residence of the celebrated poet Pablo Neruda.



A key highlight of the visit is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Franco-Chilean Binational Center for Artificial Intelligence.



This agreement underscores both nations' commitment to technological advancement and builds on their longstanding tradition of scientific collaboration.



Economic ties are pivotal to this mission. France has invested over $1.7 billion in Chile as of 2023, with around 300 French companies operating in the country, creating approximately 70,000 jobs.



These figures illustrate the significant economic interdependence between France and Chile. Trade relations are governed by the EU-Chile Association Agreement, which is set for modernization.







This update aims to enhance trade volumes and reflects the evolving landscape of global commerce. Macron's itinerary includes a visit to Valparaíso, where he will tour the Almirante Viel icebreaker.



However, this naval excursion symbolizes shared interests in maritime affairs and environmental conservation, highlighting Chile's strategic importance in South America's southern cone.



Meetings with Chilean investors and cultural figures are also on Macron 's agenda, fostering deeper understanding and cooperation across various sectors. This holistic approach encompasses economics, culture, and diplomacy.



The historical context enriches this diplomatic exchange. During the dictatorship era, France provided refuge to many Chileans, fostering a bond of solidarity that continues to influence their relationship today.



Scientific partnerships have been foundational to Franco-Chilean cooperation. Initiatives like ECOS SUD have facilitated academic exchanges and joint research projects, benefiting both nations.

