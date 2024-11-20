Burson Expands Data Expertise With Integration Of BSG

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Burson will be integrating Benenson Strategy Group, a WPP-owned research consultancy, into its US insights, data & intelligence group.



The transition, effective January 1, aims to bolster Burson's capabilities in qualitative and quantitative research, complementing its advanced AI-driven tools, Decipher and Sonar, available via WPP's PR Studio.



BSG, founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, is known for its expertise in blending research with language strategies. The firm gained recognition for its role in Barack Obama's 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns and has served clients across the public and private sectors, including Toyota, the NFL, and major global leaders. It became part of the Burson-Marsteller network in 2016.



This integration follows the announcement of Carl Rossow, BSG's co-founder, retiring at the end of 2024.



Kari Butcher, Burson's Americas chair for insights, data & intelligence, highlighted the strategic alignment, stating,“The addition of BSG enriches our data-driven approach to navigating complex reputational challenges for clients.”



