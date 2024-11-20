Tunisia, Kuwait Discuss Boosting Cooperation In Various Sectors

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya held talks on Wednesday with Tunisia Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Abdelmonem Belati as part of his current official visit to the nation. The Kuwaiti Foreign said in a statement that the two sides discussed means of boosting bilateral relations and cooperation in vital spheres namely business, development and food security. (end) nma

